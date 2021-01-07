Scrubs Star Zach Braff Volunteers to Play Newly Elected Senator Jon Ossoff on SNL

✖

Saturday Night Live has a history of lampooning politicians, with the election of new figures often resulting in fans wondering which member of the cast would potentially bring to life a caricature of such individuals, but in the case of newly elected Georgia senator Jon Ossoff, Scrubs star Zach Braff is throwing his hat into the ring. With the series currently on hiatus for the holiday break, it's unclear if the program has any plans to feature Ossoff in any capacity, but given the number of political events that have happened in recent weeks and with the upcoming presidential inauguration, we wouldn't be surprised if he is spotlighted in some capacity.

"Lorne [Michaels]. I got this," Braff tweeted alongside a GIF of Ossoff.

Due in large part to the absurdity of politics over the past decade, the series has regularly opened new episodes with segments lampooning political events that had occurred during the week, which put extra attention on those performers who portrayed real-life politicians. When the series was tasked with finding the right performer to embody Donald Trump, the creatives thought outside of the box and enlisted Alex Baldwin to embody the figure. Following this stunt-casting, Saturday Night Live similarly expressed ambition by bringing in Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden, as well as have former cast member Maya Rudolph return to play Kamala Harris.

Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock both ran for Georgia's senate seats back in November, with the polls being close enough to call for a runoff election. Despite Biden securing victory in the presidential election, the race for Georgia's senate seats continued, with a runoff election being held just earlier this week. In this regard, both Ossoff and Warnock became the focal points of political discussions for the past two months, so while the general public might not have been very aware of them last fall, Ossoff and Warnock's recent election wins have made them standout figures in politics.

With social media bringing attention to politicians in ways like never before, Saturday Night Live has brought a number of other well-known political figures to life in recent seasons, so while we shouldn't expect Ossoff, whether he's played by Braff or another cast member, to be a recurring part in the series, we surely can't rule out a brief appearance in an upcoming episode, especially if the Scrubs star is tapped for the part.

Saturday Night Live is expected to return later this month.

