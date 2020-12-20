Saturday Night Live Reveals New Joe Biden Actor

Saturday Night Live already has a new Joe Biden. Hours after Jim Carrey announced he was stepping down from the role, SNL pushed Alex Moffat in the role, at least for the last night prior to the show's extended holiday break. Moffat's been a part of the series for five seasons, first joining as a featured player in 2016. For the past three seasons, the comedian's been apart of the show's repertory cast.

He's the only second full-time cast member (after Kevin Nealon) to play the President-elect, after it's been turned into a major role passed to guests the past few years. In addition to Carrey's role, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Jason Sudeikis have each played the politician.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey tweeted Saturday. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

The response to Moffat's portrayal has been generally positive, so keep scrolling to see what SNL fans are saying.