Saturday Night Live Reveals New Joe Biden Actor
Saturday Night Live already has a new Joe Biden. Hours after Jim Carrey announced he was stepping down from the role, SNL pushed Alex Moffat in the role, at least for the last night prior to the show's extended holiday break. Moffat's been a part of the series for five seasons, first joining as a featured player in 2016. For the past three seasons, the comedian's been apart of the show's repertory cast.
He's the only second full-time cast member (after Kevin Nealon) to play the President-elect, after it's been turned into a major role passed to guests the past few years. In addition to Carrey's role, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Jason Sudeikis have each played the politician.
"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey tweeted Saturday. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"
The response to Moffat's portrayal has been generally positive, so keep scrolling to see what SNL fans are saying.
I Like
I like Alex Moffat as Biden. #SNL— Newman FJ (@newman_fj) December 20, 2020
Moffat Is In
Pence: “How did you get into the White House?”
Kamala: “I won more votes.”
Jim Carrey is out as Biden, but Alex Moffat is in. #SNL pic.twitter.com/0MLd2WnGkT— Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) December 20, 2020
Gonna Kill It
#SNL as much as I loved Carrey as Biden, I’m really happy that with this new administration they’re starting to give political roles back to the main cast members :) Alex Moffat is gonna kill it as Biden!!— Zach Timson (@zach_timson) December 20, 2020
Captured It Well
Hah! I like the recast of Alex Moffatt as Biden 😄 Captured his manner of speaking pretty well, I thought! #SNL— Michele (@JustALilLost) December 20, 2020
Hella Weird
WTF IS THIS SNL COLD OPEN, IT IS ABSOLUTELY WILD AF and I lowkey kinda like it, but having Alex Moffat as Joe Biden was hella weird. It looked like I was watching an older version of the Sprouse Twins or something #SaturdayNightLive— Grayson Tong 🎼🎹🎷 (@aznclairnetkid) December 20, 2020
Underrated
I’m glad they gave the Biden role to a cast member! Alex Moffat is so underrated as a comedian. #snl— BRIAN (@thebrianking7) December 20, 2020
I Think
I think I like Alex Moffat as Biden. #SNL— Alexandria Brim 🇫🇷👑🏹🌲❤️😜 (@AEBrim) December 20, 2020
