Saturday Night Live's Holiday Break Begins Tonight

After three straight episodes in the month of December, Saturday Night Live is taking its second break of this season. Starting tonight, the hit NBC sketch show won't have new episodes for the next few weeks as cast and crew take an extended holiday break. At this point in the season, SNL Season 46 has aired nine new episodes, and there's no indication when the series will be back with new episodes for the masses.

Last year, the cast returned the 30 Rock for new episodes beginning the last Saturday of January while the year prior — Season 44 — returned with two weeks left in the month. In both years, the show returned for three episodes before taking another break around Valentine's Day.

Instead of one new episode tonight, NBC will air two episodes in its place. Starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the Season 44 episode hosted by Jason Momoa will air with Mumford Sons as Musical guest. In the normal time slot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, this year's episode hosted by Adele (with musical guest H.E.R.) will receive an encore screening.

By the time SNL returns — should it be on January 22nd or January 29th — the United States will have a new president in Joe Biden (D-DE), a topic the show will likely hit week after week. Prior to the break, the politician was played by Jim Carrey leading up to the December 19th episode. Carrey then officially resigned that morning and was replaced by SNL mainstay Alex Moffat for the night. The role had previously been played by Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

According to SNL creator Lorne Michaels, head writer Colin Jost was instrumental in getting Carrey on board for the role.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," the executive producer explained. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

Cover photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images