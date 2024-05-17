Jorma Taccone Confirms New Music From The Lonely Island Is on the Horizon

The Lonely Island, the fan-favorite musical comedy trio made up of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, is set to get back into the recording studio soon. Speaking with ComicBook in support of Knuckles, Taccone (who directed episode four of the series) promised that the dream of new music from The Lonely Island is set to come true soon. He added that their recent tour was such a thrill, that there's always plans for more music...even if it takes years between studio releases.

Founded in 2001, The Lonely Island is best known for their viral music videos "We're On a Boat" and "I Threw it on the Ground." In 2016, the band made the film Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping. Friends since middle school, the trio have worked with Saturday Night Live and also made the film Hot Rod together (although that one doesn't have a musical focus).

"No, that's not a dream. I don't know what I'm allowed to talk about, but...that's always the thing for us," Taccone told ComicBook. "We will continue to make music in the future. And honestly, I don't know if you got to see our tour, but that was one of the most fun experiences that I've had."

The band's discography includes the Popstar soundtrack as well as four full studio albums: Incredibad (2009), Turtleneck & Chain (2011), The Wack Album (2013), and The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience (2019). They have also collaborated on TV shows and specials including Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special, Party Over Here, PEN15, and Alone Together.

In Knuckles, which takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior.

While Knuckles is a Paramount+ exclusive, there are other ways that viewers can check out the series. The official Paramount+ YouTube channel has made the first episode of the series available to watch for free online, without a paid subscription. That video has already gotten more than 400,000 views since it was put up a few days ago, so it seems like a lot of people are taking advantage. All six episodes of the series will also be released on Blu-Ray at some point. A release date has not been announced, but pre-orders have already started through Amazon and other retailers.