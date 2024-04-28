Knuckles Getting SteelBook Blu-Ray Release

Knuckles released on Paramount+ this weekend, and while the series is exclusive to the streaming platform, Sonic the Hedgehog fans will have an opportunity to own it through physical media. Pre-orders for a Knuckles SteelBook Blu-Ray are now live on Amazon, where it can be obtained for $31.99. As of this writing, the image in the listing does not feature the case itself, instead featuring one of the posters from the show. It's unclear if this is the actual image we can expect on the case, or if it will look a little bit different when it launches.

The poster from the Knuckles show can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the SteelBook can do so right here.

(Photo: Paramount, Sega)

Knuckles SteelBook Release Date and Special Features

For fans that have the SteelBooks for the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, this should be exciting news! A lot of physical media collectors like having their collection all in one format, and the reality is that a lot of streaming shows and movies simply do not get physical releases these days. There's a lot of (justified) concern about these things becoming lost media. It's also an option for those that simply don't have a subscription to Paramount+. It's significantly cheaper to subscribe to the service for one month versus buying the Blu-Ray, but for those that plan on revisiting the series, it makes more sense to go with the physical option.

Unfortunately, there isn't a release date for the SteelBook just yet, but hopefully Paramount and Sega won't keep fans waiting too long on an announcement, or specifics about any special features that might be included. Hopefully there will be some interesting behind the scenes information about the show's development and maybe some teasers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the movie set to release in theaters on December 20th, it's possible the Blu-Ray could have some hints or even a teaser trailer for the film, depending on how soon this comes out. Unfortunately, that's all just speculation until we find out something concrete.

How Knuckles Connects to the Sonic Movies

The Knuckles series is set after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and shows how the titular character is adjusting to life on Earth. While the show predominantly centers on the relationship between Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), we do get to see some of the fallout from the previous movie as pieces are put into place for Sonic 3. Notably, the show reveals how some G.U.N. agents feel about the organization working with Sonic and friends, and how the Wachowski family is trying to repair the damages to their home following the first encounter between Sonic and Knuckles.

Are you planning to pre-order Knuckles on Blu-Ray? Have you checked out the series yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!