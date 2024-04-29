First Knuckles Episode Released Free to Watch Online

Knuckles debuted on Paramount+ last weekend, offering the first official spin-off of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise. Response to the series has been mostly positive thus far, but for those that don't subscribe to Paramount+, there's now a way to check out the first episode totally free. The debut episode of Knuckles has been released on the official Paramount+ YouTube channel, where viewers can watch it in its entirety. For those that are still on the fence about the series, it's a nice opportunity to get a feel for it before spending any money!

The first episode of Knuckles can be found in the YouTube video below.

The first episode of Knuckles features the regular cast of the show joined by guest stars Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), and Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski). The first episode largely serves to set up the narrative for the rest of the series, while also offering some connective tissue with the previous film. At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles found himself a new home on Earth. While Knuckles started out as an antagonist, the character allied himself with Sonic to bring down Doctor Robotnik, and moved in with the Wachowski family. As we can see from the first episode, there are some growing pains in that relationship, as Knuckles clearly doesn't understand his new home planet, or its customs.

How to Watch the Rest of Knuckles

For those that end up enjoying the first episode of Knuckles, there are two options to watch the rest of the series. The first of these is through Paramount+, where all 6 episodes are now available to stream. The second option is waiting for the show to release on Blu-Ray. A physical release for the show was recently revealed, and pre-orders have been made available on platforms like Amazon. That option is more expensive than a one month subscription to Paramount+, but could be worth it in the long run for anyone interested in revisiting the series. At this time, we don't know when the Blu-Ray will be released, or what kind of bonus features it might have.

What to Check Out After Watching Knuckles

Knuckles will return in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is tentatively set to arrive in theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, fans can check out the character's appearances in a number of past Sonic games. Knuckles has been a playable character in Sonic Superstars, Sonic Origins, and Sonic Mania, to name a few. The latter is considered one of the best Sonic games of all-time, and can often be found bundled with Team Sonic Racing for fairly cheap. Knuckles was also added as a playable character in Sonic Frontiers, but he is not available from the start of the game.

