Jupiter's Legacy: Netflix Reveals First Teaser for Superhero Series

It was just last week when Netflix officially revealed that the first season of Jupiter's Legacy is hitting the service this May. At the time, the streamer revealed a title card alongside the release date. Now, Netflix has unveiled the official first look at the series, showing the live-action characters based on Frank Quitely's iconic artwork on the series.

For the most part, nearly most of the show's lead characters can be seen in the artwork. In the video released by the streamer — which you can see in its entirety above — fans are introduced first to Blackstar, one of the villains that will serve as an antagonist during the show's first season. We then see Hutch (Ian Quinlan) and Chloe (Elen Kampouris) and quick snapshots before Josh Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson can be seen in a still from 1929.

A quick look at Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton) in his full suit serves as a nice detour before the first look's biggest shot — a group shot of The Utopian/Sheldon Sampson (Duhamel), Lady Liberty/Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), and Brainwave/Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels).

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter also have lead credits in the series, which is being produced by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely — the creators behind the comic the show is based on — as well as Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim. The first season is expected to run for eight episodes.

Netflix's working synopsis for the series can be found below.

"After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards."

Jupiter's Legacy hits Netflix on May 7th.

