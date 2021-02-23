Jupiter's Legacy: Netflix Sets Series Premiere Date With First Teaser

Long after Netflix and Mark Millar reached a production deal for the Millarworld properties, one of the creator's most popular titles is finally making its streaming debut. The highly-anticipated adaptation of Millar and Frank Quitely's Jupiter's Legacy has been in the works for some time, and fans have been getting anxious waiting for any sort of update about the project's release. Fortunately, Netflix has finally unveiled some information about Jupiter's Legacy, and we know when it will be arriving on screens around the world. Jupiter's Legacy is set to make its debut on Friday, May 7th, just a couple of months from now.

Netflix announced the premiere date for Jupiter's Legacy on Tuesday morning with a short teaser for the upcoming series. The teaser features various animations depicting capes and grand halls, all with the voice of Josh Duhamel's The Utopian looming large over it all. You can check out the full teaser in the video above!

Duhamel stars in Jupiter's Legacy alongside Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter. The series is executive produced by Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim.

The first season of Jupiter's Legacy will consist of eight total episodes, though fans of the source material are hoping a second installment will be ordered sometime in the near future.

Here's the logline for Jupiter's Legacy:

"After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards."

What did you think of the ominous teaser for Jupiter's Legacy? Are you looking forward to checking out the new series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

