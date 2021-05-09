Jupiter's Legacy Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

✖

The first season of Jupiter's Legacy made its debut on Netflix this past Friday, aiming to be the first in an ambitious string of movies and television shows inspired by comics from Mark Millar. The series definitely takes an unconventional approach to the world of superhero fiction, and early reactions have indicated that viewers can't quite figure out what to make of that take. That definitely is the case on a critical level as well, if the series' score on the review aggregation series Rotten Tomatoes is any indication. At the time of this writing, Season 1 of Jupiter's Legacy currently holds a 39% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 31 critic reviews being counted towards that. The website's "critics consensus" for the season reads "despite some truly epic fights, Jupiter's Legacy is simply too overstuffed and slow-moving to land many narrative punches."

This assessment is one that many critics have argued about the series including ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt, whose review suggests that the series gets pulled into "three too many directions."

In Jupiter's Legacy, after nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

"When I read this, I was like, 'Oh, I've never looked, I've never seen a superhero show where you see people at the beginning and you sort of see them at the end of their lives,'" Leslie Bibb, who stars as Lady Liberty on the series, recently told ComicBook.com. "And you sort of see how much they've changed and you will in the show's journey continue to see them as they age and evolve. And I thought that was an interesting aspect of the show."

Jupiter's Legacy is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.