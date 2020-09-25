Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Cast and Crew Tease a Potential Season 2

✖

The Jurassic franchise went into a significant new direction earlier this month, when Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous made its debut on Netflix. The original animated series takes the spirit of the film series - and even the timeline of Jurassic World - to some unexpected territory, with a cliffhanger that has been surprising fans for the past week. Spoilers for Season 1 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous lurk below! Only look if you want to know! The events of the first season ended with the series' young ensemble being stuck on Isla Nublar, after all of the adults have evacuated Jurassic World after the dinosaurs began to attack. The ending is certainly a surprising one, and as the series' cast and crew teased during a recent roundtable press event for the series, it could tee up an epic second season.

"I mean, hypothetically, if there is more, where we leave the kids off at the end of the season... At the end of the season is, they're alone on this Island and they only have each other," executive producer Scott Kreamer explained. "So I would imagine if we were to do more, it would definitely be set in a survival story, or a 'Get off the Island' story, or, 'We just got to make it' story."

"There's often a suggestion when we talk about survival after a disaster on these movies, that a bunch of mercenaries might be left behind on the island," executive producer and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow echoed. "And it felt like... well the mercenaries will be fine. It needs to be a bunch of pre-teens."

When it comes to individual members within Camp Cretaceous' ensemble, it sounds like the series' cast has some aspirational - and specific - hopes for their characters.

"I know [Darius has] experienced a lot of stuff on the Island already," Paul-Mikel Williams explained. "A lot of near-death experiences to be precise. But the thing that I would most likely want to see Darius go through is probably something along the lines of just chilling with the dinosaurs, because that is the one thing that he's wanted to do in this entire series, and he has never even got to do it. Well, I mean, I'd say he's got to do it once, but every other time, he was running for his life. So just giving everybody a chance to have a normal camp day, other than a getting chased around by carnivores camp day, that's what I want."

"Honestly, I hope that maybe I can become a better father to these kids over the course of this thing, figure it out," Glen Powell, who voices Dave on the series, added. "We'll see. Roxie is really carrying most of the load at this point."

"I feel like I would like to see more and more of Roxie's silly side because she does have this tendency to join in with the pranking, join in with the silliness," Jameela Jamil, who plays Roxie, echoed. "But I would like to see Dave step up, so that she can have more fun on the show. And so, I think that I would definitely love to continue to fill more of her ridiculous side because we know it's in there. We keep seeing little glimpses of it, and I think that'll be really fun to keep bringing out with her and to play because I'm an extraordinarily silly person, and so I'm excited to see what I'd be able to bring to that in Roxie."

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous also stars Jenna Ortega as Brooklyn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina, and Sean Giambrone as Ben.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream on Netflix.