Jurassic World: Colin Trevorrow Teases Camp Cretaceous Becoming a “Tangent” to Main Franchise

✖

The second season of Jurassic Word: Camp Cretaceous debuted over the weekend, showcasing a new installment of the fan-favorite Netflix series. The animated series took viewers by surprise when it first debuted last fall, in part thanks to its shocking ending, which saw its ensemble of children characters stranded on Isla Nublar following the events of Jurassic World. As those who have already binge-watched Season 2 know, Camp Cretaceous definitely has a lot more storytelling in store -- which will apparently have a profound impact on the larger Jurassic saga. Spoilers for Season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below! Only look if you want to know!

ComicBook.com recently got to speak with Colin Trevorrow, an executive producer on Camp Cretaceous and director of both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Dominion, about the newest batch of episodes. As Trevorrow put it, the full storyline of Camp Cretaceous will give it an opportunity to become a true "tangent" of the overall franchise, on par with the films.

"What's exciting is that this show has an opportunity for, I think, more than it may seem at this moment," Trevorrow revealed. "The work that the writers have done and how we planned out where this can go... by the time we're able to tell the story we want to tell, it really will become a tangent in its own right. These characters will have taken on an adventure that will be so different from anything any of the characters in the films have experienced. I think it'll just take on value as it goes along, if we're able to keep telling the story."

Season 2 began to hint at what that could entail, as the teenagers - who are still marooned on the island - have begun to uncover details tied to the E750 Experiment. That, combined with the looming threat of Mantah Corp, have put the children up against some formidable threats.

"There is a larger story being told," Trevorrow explained. "By the end of season two, you can see that these kids are uncovering a mystery and a conspiracy that's going to really send them into a much more dangerous world than they ever imagined. But what I love about season two is how even at the end, when they have realized that it's possible for other people to get here, it almost makes it that much more painful for them that they're still stranded. What I love about the end is that they take it on themselves. They're not going to wait for anyone to help them anymore. It's a bunch of kids who are going to band together, not just to survive, but to proactively find a way to rescue themselves."

The first two seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are now available to stream on Netflix.