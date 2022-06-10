Jurassic World: Dominion Will Connect Directly to Netflix's Camp Cretaceous Series

✖

The third film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, is finally making its way to theaters in 2022, after the pandemic delayed the production on a couple of different occasions. When the movie does arrive, it will tie together the stories of not only the previous two movies in the Jurassic saga, but also the popular series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Yes, the TV show may be animated, but it established itself as canon to the Jurassic universe, and it will connect directly to the events of Dominion.

While the Season 1 finale of Camp Cretaceous confirmed that it was officially canon to the films, it wasn't clear whether or not Jurassic World: Dominion would actually address the events of the show. As it turns out, the film will reflect the series, as confirmed by Dominion director Colin Trevorrow.

"It's important to me, out of respect for the writers who are continuing to expand and create, to recognize [Camp Cretaceous] as clearly its own story and its own show," Trevorrow told EW in a recent interview. "But this season — and if we're granted further opportunities to tell the story that we have [in season 3] — will keep weaving in to the larger story and really inform some things, even in Dominion that will connect to discoveries made that I'm really excited about."

The second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will show what happened to the main characters after they were left on Isla Nublar following Jurassic World's evacuation. Remember, the evacuation of the park, caused by most of the dinosaurs getting loose, occurred at the end of the first Jurassic World film in 2015. In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Owen and Claire return to the overrun island before it is destroyed. So we know that the characters from Camp Cretaceous only have a limited amount of time on the island before people starting making their way back. How all of that will actually tie into Dominion remains to be seen.

While we don't know any concrete details regarding Dominion, the conclusion of Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs released out into the United States. The story of the third movie will surely follow what happens after the dinosaurs begin taking over parts of our world.

Are you looking forward to Jurassic World: Dominion and the new season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?