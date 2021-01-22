Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Has Arrived on Netflix

✖

The next Jurassic World movie may not be hitting theaters until 2022, but fans of the beloved dino franchise have the chance to return to Isla Nublar for new adventures this weekend. On Friday morning, Netflix released the second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the popular animated series that takes place within the Jurassic Park universe canon. The first season ended with a massive cliffhanger last year, and fans how have a chance to see where the story goes next.

At the end of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 1, the campers survived the escape of the dinosaurs, only to realize that they had been left on the island after a mass evacuation. This evacuation was the same one that took place at the conclusion of 2015's Jurassic World, which ties the animated series into the story of the live-action films.

Like the first season, the second installment of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous consists of eight episodes, each of them coming in about 30 minutes. You can watch all of the new episodes on Netflix now!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous here:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

