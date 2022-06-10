Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Star Kausar Mohammed Teases Finale Season

This summer is a big one for the Jurassic World franchise. Not only is Jurassic World Dominion in theaters now, but the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming to Netflix on July 21st. But while the upcoming season being the last for the series may be a little bittersweet for fans, series star Kausar Mohammed says it will be beautiful.

"I think you just get to continue to see this group of six kids literally having to fight for their lives and exist in a world where there are no adults. It's them and how they just come together and function on their own," Mohammed, who voices Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula, told ComicBook.com. "And again, just the dinosaurs are always a treat. What we say on the show, 'You come for the dinosaurs and stay for the characters,' that sort of vibe. So, I know also when we record it, it's a totally different world when the animation comes out and I'm never not in literally jaw-dropping awe of the art and the animation that the team pulls off. It's always so beautiful."

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans patiently waiting for answers, something that showrunner Scott Kreamer previously teased last year.

"I don't want to get too spoilery with it," Kreamer told ComicBook.com. "We know how Kenji has described his father, but we don't really know who his dad is. So, finding out more about that and delving into the relationship. Like everything else, we really put our kids through it each and every season, each and every episode. Seeing how they react and seeing how they come together — or don't come together — to make it through the adventure. That's the whole thing. And we'll have to see where it goes."

The final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix July 21st.