Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Showrunner Breaks Down Season 4’s Shocking Cliffhanger

The fourth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous made its debut on Netflix this past weekend, and it ushered in a surprising new status quo for its cast of campers. For one thing, the season moved the characters off of Isla Nublar and into an entirely new set of threats, culminating in a cliffhanger that fans had to see to believe. Spoilers for Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below! Only look if you want to know! The season ended with the kids crossing paths with the CEO of Mantah Corp, the shady organization that has been ruminating in the background of the series. As we learned, the CEO is none other than Mr. Kon (Andrew Kishino), the father of camper Kenji (Ryan Potter).

“I think, for some time, we’ve always known that we were coming towards Kenji’s dad,” Camp Cretaceous showrunner Scott Kreamer told ComicBook.com about the cliffhanger. “There’s been enough references to him, as well as Kenji’s relationship with him, that just made it feel surprising – but if you really look at all the clues leading up to it, maybe not as surprising. Those are my favorite kind of things in shows, and movies, and books, of ‘Oh, I should have seen that coming.’ It’s been really exciting.”

“For doing so much of the show without any other characters but our six, it’s been really fun to finally tee up Kenji’s dad coming back into the fold and what that means for Kenji, as far as the Kenji who we met in Episode One, and now the Kenji who we know now,” Kreamer continued.

While Camp Cretaceous has yet to be officially renewed for a fifth season, Kreamer did tease where the story could go from here, particularly with regards to Kenji and his dad.

“I don’t want to get too spoilery with it,” Kreamer explained. “We know how Kenji has described his father, but we don’t really know who his dad is. So, finding out more about that and delving into the relationship. Like everything else, we really put our kids through it each and every season, each and every episode. Seeing how they react and seeing how they come together – or don’t come together – to make it through the adventure. That’s the whole thing. And we’ll have to see where it goes.”

Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.