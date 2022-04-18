Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Teaser Confirms Final Season Release Date

This summer is set to be a big one for Jurassic World fans, as we’ll not only be given Jurassic World Dominion in June, but a new teaser confirms the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will debut in July. While the franchise might be known more for its big-screen adventures, devout fans of the series will know how much Camp Cretaceous has been offering audiences over the years, finding ways to keep fans excited about the series with fresh perspectives, with the release of the final season being not only exciting, but also bittersweet for longtime fans. Check out the teaser for the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below before it debuts on Netflix on July 21st.

The arrival of Kenji’s father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

With Season 4 of the series ending on a cliffhanger, fans have been waiting patiently to get answers about the season finale’s shocking reveals, with those looming answers and the culmination of the whole series having audiences immensely excited about what’s in store.

“I don’t want to get too spoilery with it,” showrunner Scott Kreamer explained to ComicBook.com last year. “We know how Kenji has described his father, but we don’t really know who his dad is. So, finding out more about that and delving into the relationship. Like everything else, we really put our kids through it each and every season, each and every episode. Seeing how they react and seeing how they come together – or don’t come together – to make it through the adventure. That’s the whole thing. And we’ll have to see where it goes.”

Check out the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous when it premieres on Netflix on July 21st.

