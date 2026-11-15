Just 1 Year After It’s Surprise Arrival, Netflix is Losing a DC Star’s Iconic Teen Horror Series Again

Each and every month, streaming platforms update their catalogs. Movies and television series come and go and, usually, subscribers find out ahead of time what they can expect to find during any given new month. Last December, however, Netflix subscribers were surprised when all six seasons and 100 episodes of a cult supernatural horror series just appeared on the platform a decade after it left. Now, a year later, that series is leaving once again — and time is running out to stream it.

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The complete run of MTV’s Teen Wolf is currently set to leave Netflix on December 1, 2026. That means that the last day for fans to stream the series is Monday, November 30th — giving folks just around two weeks to get their binge watch in if they haven’t already. Prior to its return to Netflix last December, the series had been absent since 2015, though it had been available on other platforms during that time.

Teen Wolf Was a Huge Hit That Starred a Future Superman

Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) Season Two

Teen Wolf is very loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name but instead of being a coming-of-age comedy, the series took shape as a supernatural horror story that followed Tyler Posey’s Scott McCall, a teen in the fictional town of Beacon Hills, California, who ends up becoming a werewolf after being bitten by an alpha. Not only does his life change dramatically because he’s become a werewolf, but he also learns about the supernatural element in Beacon Hills — including the threats that entails. The series also stars Crystal Reed as werewolf hunter Allison Argent, Dylan O’Brien as Scott’s best friend Stiles Stiliniski, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin who turns out to be a banshee, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, and Tyler Hoechlin as older werewolf Derek Hale.

While Teen Wolf very much centers around Scott, Hoechlin’s Derek is a major figure, both as an antagonist and an ally as the story unfolds. Hoechlin remained on the series as a regular for the first four season before departing to pursue other roles — one of them ending up being as the Arrowverse’s Superman. Hoechlin was cast as Clark Kent/Superman on Supergirl in 2016 and would reprise the role for the Arrowverse crossovers Elseworlds and Crisis on Infinite Earths before eventually getting his own show, Superman & Lois. His performance as Superman quickly became a fan-favorite and still comes up in conversations about who is the “best” Man of Steel.

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What is perhaps most interesting about Teen Wolf other than the fact that it starred a future Superman is that the series actually would star multiple future DC heroes. Reed would depart Teen Wolf to play Sofia Falcone on Gotham and then starred as Abby Arcane in the cancelled-too-soon Swamp Thing television series. Haynes departed Teen Wolf as a series regular following the show’s second season and went on to star on The CW’s Arrow as Roy Harper/Arsenal. All three Teen Wolf to DC stars would return to Beacon Hills in 2023 for Teen Wolf: The Movie however, if you want to see the trio in that installment of the franchise, you won’t find it on Netflix. It’s currently available to stream on YouTube.

Will you be checking out Teen Wolf before it leaves Netflix next month? Which supernatural creature was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on our forum!