Netflix Adds All 100 Episodes Of A Cult TV Horror, 10 Years After Dropping Them

Netflix subscribers may want to clear some time in their schedules, because a cult favorite horror show is finally back on the platform. The streaming giant kickstarted December with a wave of fresh arrivals and, on December 1st, surprise-dropped all six seasons and 100 episodes of a fan-favorite supernatural show that has long been absent from Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the first time in 10 years, Teen Wolf is streaming on Netflix. The Jeff Davis-created series ran on MTV from 2011 until 2017 as a reimagining of the 1985 film of the same name and starred Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, a high school sophomore whose life is upended when he’s bitten by a mysterious creature that turns him into a werewolf. The show follows him as he struggles to balance his everyday life as a student and lacrosse player with the supernatural world hiding within Beacon Hills that he’s drawn into. The series previously streamed on Netflix before it was pulled from the platform in the U.S. in 2015, but it made its triumphant return on December 1st.

Teen Wolf’s Return to Netflix Is Great, but It’s Still Missing Something

Play video

Teen Wolf was a major hit for MTV, garnering a loyal fan base over the course of its six-season run and earning top ratings and numerous awards show wins. The show made it easy to get hooked from the start, using high school as a backdrop for its supernatural elements to show how characters navigated both the challenges of being a teenager, including everyday high school activities like classes and sports and all the ups and downs of teenage relationships, and the dangers of being a supernatural being. But don’t let that high school setting fool you – Teen Wolf was pretty complex and expanded the world and mythology with each passing season, going from a simple story about werewolves into one that involved a wide range of supernatural beings.

Teen Wolf is just overall a really solid horror/fantasy series that gives you characters and relationships to root for and plenty of action and mythology to keep it engrossing, so it’s easy to see why it’s considered one of the best fantasy shows of the 2010s. Its long-awaited return to Netflix is incredibly exciting for fans, but there is a bit of a caveat: Teen Wolf: The Movie isn’t on Netflix. Released in 2023, the film brought back the original cast for one final adventure. That film debuted on Paramount+ and has been streaming on the platform ever since.

What’s New on Netflix?

Teen Wolf was a surprise addition that wasn’t included in Netflix’s December 2025 newsletter but will definitely make fans of the show happy. Netflix subscribers looking for more of the supernatural and horror can now also stream Troll 2, the streamer’s follow-up to its 2022 film Troll. Netflix’s other new additions include A League of Their Own, Downton Abbey, Godzilla, Pulp Fiction, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Victoria Seasons 1-3.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!