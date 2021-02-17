Justice Bieber To Be Headline Performer at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021

✖

Justin Bieber will follow up on his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live as the headline performer at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Bieber will take to the “KCA” main stage to perform chart-topper “Intentions” with Quavo and his newest single, “Anyone.” Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson hosts the event, which airs live on Saturday, March 13th, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony will simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and Nick Jr. “The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” said Bieber in a statement. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

Bieber has won more than a dozen Kids Choice Awards, and he's nominated for five this year, the most of any nominee. His nominations include nods in the category of “Favorite Music Collaboration” for his songs “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Stuck with U” with Ariana Grande; one for “Favorite Song” for “Yummy;” and one for “Favorite Male Artist.”

Bieber ended 2020 with three hit singles —“Holy” with Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes — and then continued the streak into the new year with “Anyone,” and his return to performing live with a live-streamed New Year's Eve concert. He remains the #1 artist on YouTube with 60+ million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, three tracks in the Billboard Top 40, three Grammy nominations, and an American Music Award for his 2020 album Changes.

Fans can cast their votes for the awards on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone, and Android devices in the United States. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.