Saturday Night Live Promo Hides Justin Bieber's Smile

Saturday Night Live's 46th season has gone heavy on coronavirus-related material. That's understandable given the world's state. It seems to be working since the season premiere was SNL's highest-rated in years. The coronavirus focus continues into the promo for tonight's episode, featuring host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber. THe new promo released ahead of the show has Rae and Bieber inviting fans to watch, Rae with a face shield on and Bieber wearing a mask. Bieber asks viewers to trust that he has a big smile on his face, which Rae says she can feel. You can watch the promo above.

People in the audience of Saturday Night Live during the show's 46th season will have to be tested for COVID-19 and wear masks. According to the Saturday Night Live ticket site, "This is a self-administered lower nasal antigen test with results yielded before the show." There will also be temperature tests for anyone checking in at 30 Rock.

Audience members will be questioned ahead of admission. Questions include, "Are you exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19?", "Have you exhibited any symptoms to COVID-19 in the last 14 days?", and "Have you been in close contact with anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, within the past 14 days?"

Anyone with a temperature 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to be a part of the audience. Others in their party may also be given the same treatment. "A positive COVID-19 test for any member of your group will result in the entire group not being granted admission." That group can include up to 8 people from the purchaser's "social bubble."

In September, Saturday Night Live star Kyle Mooney discussed expectations for the show's return to Studio 8h. “I think we’re gonna try to do as close to the real thing as we can, in a safe way, so I think that means tests, and all that comes with it. I think they’re still figuring it out, and I think there’s a lot to figure out, but they have us all in their best interest. I’m assuming I’ll get to see everybody.”

As for the remote episodes, Mooney said, “It was, at times, a cool change of pace, but you can’t take anything away from collaborating and just being near these people who inspire you and inspire fun ideas. I truly don’t know what the show will look like, as it is, so maybe we’ll still be able to do stuff kind of on our own. I don’t really know how it’ll work, but I’m excited, generally, just because as a fan, I think it’ll be an intriguing thing to see.”

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

