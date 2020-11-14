Justice League Animated Series Stars Reprise Their DC Superhero Roles in Cast Reunion

The voices of the Justice League reassemble in a virtual cast reunion ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Bruce Timm-created animated series bringing together Batman (Kevin Conroy), Superman (George Newbern), Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), Green Lantern (Phil LaMarr), Hawkgirl (Maria Canals-Barrera), Martian Manhunter (Carl Lumbly), and the Flash (Michael Rosenbaum). During a socially distant get-together on the Rosenbaum-hosted Inside of You podcast, the roster of Justice League stars — except for Conroy, who is absent — perform a read-through of a skit pitting the DC superheroes against their greatest threat yet: a shopping excursion at the mall to purchase a Bat-sweater.

"I believe in it so much," Eisenberg said of her efforts to reunite her co-stars for a Justice League animated reunion series or movie. "And if I believe in something, I'm gonna fight for it. This is something that — I'm sure people are so sick of it — but I called Bruce Timm not that long ago just to say, 'If I'm on the wrong path, then you let me know because I don't want the fans to come along with me on this journey and have them be disappointed.'"

"[Timm] said, 'Don't give up. It's not on the docket for us to do a reunion, but that doesn't mean it can't happen,'" Eisenberg said during the full 85-minute podcast, adding she's "just one voice out there trying with some help from people. But there's so much support out there for us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rosenbaum (@themichaelrosenbaum)

In March, Eisenberg tweeted a GIF of the Justice League opening sequence with "2021," writing the show's 20th anniversary would be "the perfect time for a #JLReunion." In a subsequent tweet tagging the home video distribution arm of Warner Bros., Eisenberg added she was "putting it out to the universe."

Okay, let’s stay calm. I posted this because 1. I think we need heroes now, and 2. 2021 will be our 20th anniversary, which I believe would be the perfect time for a #JLReunion! 💛💙❤️@WBHomeEnt @DCComics pic.twitter.com/hJx8xdhqlt — Susan Eisenberg (@susaneisenberg1) March 31, 2020

Eisenberg and her Justice League co-stars have for years rallied fans to drum up noise for a continuation of the DC Animated Universe-set series, which aired from 2001 to 2004 on Cartoon Network. Three more seasons followed between 2004 and 2006 as part of the rebranded Justice League Unlimited.

Conroy in 2017 told The Hollywood Reporter fans frequently inquire about the lack of a Justice League animated feature inspired by the series, saying the show's "large and loyal fan base" makes a revival "a no-brainer."

The cause has also seen public support from Batman: The Animated Series star Mark Hamill, who reprised his role as the Joker in Justice League and Unlimited.

Rosenbaum encouraged fans hoping for a Justice League animated reunion to "really make it heard" on social media. Online and offline efforts by fans for Warners to release the long-fabled Snyder Cut of the live-action Justice League resulted in WarnerMedia backing Zack Snyder's Justice League, a four-part director's cut releasing exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.

Justice League and Justice League Unlimited are currently streaming on DC Universe.