Mark Hamill Wants in on a ‘Justice League’ Reunion

If the Justice League reunites, the Joker expects an invitation.

A group of fans has been campaigning for the voice cast of the early 2000s Justice League cartoon reunite for a new Justice League animated film. Susan Eisenberg, the voice of Wonder Woman, has taken up that charge and been campaigning on behalf of fans.

Recently, Eisenberg took to Twitter and asked fans what they’d like to see from a Justice League reunion. One fan asked if Mark Hamill, the beloved voice of the Joker in the DC Animated Universe, could come along.

Eisenberg made it clear that Hamill had an “open invitation.” Hamill responded to Eisenberg, tweeting, “You know where to reach me.”

At one point, Hamill had implied that he’d retired from voicing the Joker after completing work on the Batman Arkham games. He returned to the role in the Batman: The Killing Joke animated film and seems eager to step into the Joker’s shoes once again.

Hamill isn’t the only one. His old rival Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, said on Twitter that he’s spoken to Eisenberg and wants in on a reunion as well.

“I have spoken with [Susan Eisenberg] and She told me, if we want a Justice League animated movie with the original cast, we need to let WB know. Tweet @WBHomeEnt with the hashtag #JLReunion. Also, Andrea Romano will even come out of retirement to direct it!”

Andrea Romano is the legendary voice director who cast and guided the voices of the DC Animated Universe and many more fan-favorite animated shows and films. She retired in 2017.

In a separate interview, some of the voice cast discussed what they would want from an animated Justice League reunion, including the romance between Bruce Wayne and Wonder Woman.

“Well, selfishly, I’d love to explore the relationship between Bruce and Diana a bit more, and I know there are some wonderbat fans out there who feel the same way,” Eisenberg said. “But mostly, I would just love to see a story where The League is united in its fight of good vs. evil, with some romance and levity thrown in for good measure!”

Keep tweeting the #JLReunion hashtag and maybe the fans can make the Justice League reunion happen.