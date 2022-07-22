Justified Revival Shuts Down Production After Gun Fight Breaks Through Set Barricades

Earlier this year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. Justified: City Primeval is currently in production but had to shut down today after a gunfight broke out near the film's set. According to Deadline, production was halted in Chicago near Douglas Park after two cars engaged in a rolling gunfight broke through the set's barricades. Thankfully, no one was injured and production is expected to resume on Monday.

"The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city's vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely. We work in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources necessary to feel safe and secure while filming in the city's neighborhoods," the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

This is the second shooting incident to affect a production within the last week. In Brooklyn, it was revealed that a crew member on set for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed. "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," NBC and Universal Television shared in a joint address.

As for Justified: City Primeval, the show is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, Ravi Patel, and Vivian Olyphant.

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, previously said in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

