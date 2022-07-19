Crew Member Shot and Killed on Law & Order: Organized Crime Set

According to new reports, it seems the Law & Order: Organized Crime set has been struck by tragedy. Deadline reports a crew member on set was shot and killed early this morning at just 31 years old.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," NBC and Universal Television shared in a joint address.

The reports say the unnamed crew member worked in parking enforcement and was killed while sitting in a vehicle early in the morning. The victim's name is not being released until the family has been fully notified. The only information released about the murder is that the crew member was shot around 5:15 am. They were taken to the hospital shortly after and pronounced dead around 6:00 am. At this time, no arrests have been made in the murder, and no suspect has been formally named.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently filming its third season in New York City. The series has been met with critical praise since its debut, and the spin-off has accrued a fanbase of its own. The series follows Elliot Stabler, one of the star detectives from Law & Order: SVU, as they take the helm of the NYPD organized crime unit. Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Elliot in the spin-off and acts alongside Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Nona Parker Johnson.



