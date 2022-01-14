Justified Revival Announced By FX With Timothy Olyphant Returning

FX is reviving Justified with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. The news comes this week as the company surprised fans on social media. U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is back and no one expected new details this soon. Variety reported on the revival last year but apparently this show will be called Justified: City Primeval. Inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, things pick up for Givens after leaving Kentucky. He’s been gone for 8 years and lived in Miami. Time has done a number on the protagonist as he’s trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Celment Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal.

Now, Givens will head to Detroit to deliver the justice he was unable to last time around. The Oklahoma Wildman has a pretty good lawyer though. And Carolyn Wilder intends to do right by her client, even if it brings her into this long-running game of cat and mouse. It all sounds very exciting for longtime fans of the series.

“‘Justified’ was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

“When ‘Justified’ concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” said Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter. “The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX.”

Writing the series are Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producers. Olyphant actually gets a executive producing credit this time too. Graham Yost created Justified and will be back to produce. Six seasons and more than 70 episodes lead to this moment of rebirth after ending in 2015.

Are you excited Justified is back? Let us know down in the comments!