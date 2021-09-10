Kathryn Prescott, Tell Me A Story And 24: Legacy Actress, Hospitalized After Being Hit By Cement Truck

24: Legacy‘s Kathryn Prescott has been hospitalized after being hit by a cement truck. The Tell Me A Story actress is fortunate only to have suffered a series of bone breaks, including a broken pelvis in two places, both legs, her foot, and her left hand. Luckily, she’s avoided complete paralysis and is told by doctors that she will make a full recovery with correct care. Her twin sister Megan Prescott relayed the news to fans on Instagram. The Skins actress was hit on Wednesday, September 7th, and has been in the ICU ever since. Unfortunately for Prescott, her sister says that there are no family members in New York City to assist her. She’s been trying to fly from London to help but has been rebuffed by the U.S. Embassy in the country. Now, she must appeal to go help her sister in this dire situation. These kinds of injuries require 24/7 care. Read Megan Prescott’s entire account down below:

“I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September,” Prescott began. “After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot, and her left hand. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She is alone in New York with no family members. I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital,” she continued. “I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated.”

“I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible,” Prescott begged. “If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out. PLEASE SHARE and PLEASE TAG. I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so.”

“I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me – I don’t want her to go through this alone,” she concluded. “Please please if anyone can help in any way PLEASE reach out. Please don’t message or try to contact Kat right now, if you need her desperately please contact me, her managers or her agent. She needs to rest at the moment.”

Did you enjoy her work on Skins, 24: Legacy, or Tell Me a Story? Let us know down in the comments!