Horror Film Polaroid Finally Getting Released This September

Polaroid, the directorial debut of Child’s Play reboot director Lars Klevberg, is finally set to be released. On Tuesday, Vertical Entertainment released a new trailer for the upcoming horror film, which reveals that it will be released in select theaters and on VOD on Tuesday, September 17th.

Polaroid serves as a feature adaptation Klevberg’s short film of the same name, which had initially been released in 2015. The film follows a high school loner named Bird Fletcher, who has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera that she stumbles on. She soon discovers that those who have their picture take will meet a tragic end.

The film stars Kathryn Prescott (Skins, Finding Carter) as Bird, with a cast that also includes Tyler Young (Eyewitness), Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why, All American), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files).

Polaroid was written by Blair Butler (Hell Fest), and produced by Roy Lee, Chris Bender, and Michael Mahoney.

Production on Polaroid initially took place in the spring of 2017, with a goal to release it sometime that year. After several release date changes, the film was pulled from the release schedule and was ultimately acquired by Lantern Entertainment after the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company. The film was already released in Germany and the United Kingdom earlier this year.

As mentioned above, Polaroid will be released on September 17th.