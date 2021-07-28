Former Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Hospitalized, Reveals She Struggled To Find ER That Would Accept Her

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose had a scary situation occur earlier in the week when she had a compilation from surgery and struggled to find a hospital that could admit her. Rose detailed the situation on Tuesday on Instagram, and she revealed that she had surgery but didn't go into detail on what type of surgery, saying "I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things" (via Yahoo). Rose continued, saying the surgery went well but there was a complication that required her to head to the ER.

"I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well," Rose said. "But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital." When they decided the symptoms were serious enough, Rose said she "called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone."

Rose said that emergency rooms were "rejecting taking people and I… and my case was quite serious." The ERs were seemingly having issues keeping up with the number of patients coming in, and while Rose did eventually find a hospital that would admit her, it wasn't exactly easy, saying "We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff," the tearful DJ said.

"Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing," Rose said.

Recent spikes in coronavirus cases could be one reason the Emergency Rooms were over capacity, and Rose said "Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please."

"It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone and I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now," Rose said. "I'm just sending everyone love. I love you all and take care of yourselves."

We wish Rose a speedy recovery.

Recently new case numbers have been rising because of the Delta variant, especially in California, which had over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. The Delta variant has become the most common strain in the country according to the CDC.