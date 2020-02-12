Katy Keene “Chapter Four: Here Comes the Sun” Photos Released

The CW has released photos from “Chapter Four: Here Comes the Sun”, the fourth episode of Katy Keene‘s first season set to air on February 27. The episode will see Katy (Lucy Hale) continuing to deal with the challenges of her personal life, but while that means devoting herself to work, the aspiring designer finds her professional life being just as much in turmoil. On top of that, her friends and fellow dreamers also are dealing with their own challenges as they continue to try to make their way in the bright lights of New York City.

As you can see in the photos, part of that journey to make their dreams come true will see Katy, Pepper, Josie, and Jorge having something of a glamorous night out as well as taking some time to come together in the “center of the universe” that is their shared apartment. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

LETTING GO — Katy (Lucy Hale) decides to put all her energy into work to avoid her personal life, but she finds herself in hot water again at work. Determined to fix things, she enlists Pepper’s (Julia Chan) help to track down the designer that is key to saving her job. Meanwhile, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) questions his new relationship and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) stands up to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde), which gives her the upper hand. Katherin LaNasa also stars. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Alina Mankin.

Katy Keene follows the stories of the titular Katy Keene, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Jorge Lopez (Johnny Beauchamp) as they chase their dreams in New York City. The cast also includes Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot. The series is just the latest Archie Comics-inspired series to hit the screen, and it’s something that Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater described as being an Iron Man moment.

“I think a lot of people took our first two shows for granted – because Archie/Riverdale and Sabrina are our top properties. But Katy Keene is different. I liken it to our Iron Man moment,” Goldwater recently told Decider. “When Marvel announced plans for an Iron Man movie, a lot of people scoffed. They felt like their best characters – Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four – were already spoken for. But then they changed the game, and they reinvigorated the brand at the same time. We see a lot of parallels there with Katy Keene, who, look, we love – she’s an icon. But she’s also a deeper cut than Archie, Sabrina or even Josie. We see this as a really pivotal moment for the company and for our media properties.”

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

