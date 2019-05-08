Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene Ordered to Series at The CW

The world of Riverdale is about to get a bit bigger, as Katy Keene is officially headed to The CW. On Tuesday, it was announced (via Entertainment Weekly) that Katy Keene would be getting a series order from the network, alongside new series Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

The Katy Keene series will revolve around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion-legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio. The series will be set years after the high school-set events of Riverdale, and will feature an appearance from an older Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray).

Also in the cast of Katy Keene are Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge/Ginger Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot. Murray will be reprising her Riverdale role as Josie McCoy in the pilot, and is expected to officially leave the flagship show now that this series order is set in stone.

For the uninitiated, Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who first debuted in 1945. Dubbed “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions”, Katy was a model, actress, and singer who juggled her career with her personal life. The character fell out of print in the early 1960s, only to be revived in the 1980s. The character has only made a few appearances in recent years, including in 1994’s Archie Meets the Punisher.

The pilot will be written by Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the latter of whom serves as showrunner for Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as CCO for Archie Comics. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, and will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie CEO Jon Goldwater.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.