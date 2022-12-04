Keke Palmer Surprise Announces She's Pregnant During SNL Monologue

Saturday Night Live had a huge moment during its latest episode as host Keke Palmer used her opening monlogue to address some online rumors and confirm that she's pregnant with her first child. The actress entered Studio 8H wearing a long coat to kick off the episode and when she began to talk about the scuttlebutt, ripped open the coat to reveal her pregnant belly. "I was especially glad to be here though because there's some rumors going around," Palmer said. "People been in my comments saying 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight, I am!" Palmer then ripped her coat open, a moment you can see below.

"I've got to stay though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worst when they're correct," she continued. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low cause I've got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations,' I'm like can y'all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line... But honestly this has bene the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys, I'm going to be a mom. Even though some people feel weird about me having a baby because i was a child actor, I just want to say: I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed hte capitol on January 6th. You know, things adults do."

Is Keke Palmer playing Rogue in Marvel's X-Men reboot?

So far, no proper X-Men have been officially cast. Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be returning as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, during the events of Deadpool 3 but no official team for Marvel Studios' inevitable X-Men reboot has been revealed. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this month, Palmer said she's ready to play the beloved character.

"That's confidential, sugar. No, I'm kidding. I don't know," the Nope star said at the time. "I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."