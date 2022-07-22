Keke Palmer Says "I'm Ready for Rogue" Following X-Men Fan Casting (Exclusive)

Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven to be both an immensely talented and charismatic performer, which has resulted in fans rallying behind the idea that Palmer should embrace the role of Rogue when the X-Men are brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On social media, Palmer accepted the nomination of these fan desires, though recently addressed that, if she were to take on every role that fans wished she would, there'd be no room in her schedule. Still, if she's going to be keeping busy, she sounds happy to have Marvel be a world she gets involved in. Palmer can currently be seen in Nope, which is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if her vocal acceptance of taking on Rogue resulted in any talks with Marvel Studios, Palmer joked, "That's confidential, sugar. No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

The support from fans for Palmer to take on the iconic mutant is inspired by both her on- and off-screen personality, with Nope director Jordan Peele noting that there's much more complexity to Palmer as a performer than what fans have been impressed by all these years.

"Marvel cannot have her. She's ours. No, you're allowed to do what you need to do," Peele joked. "They'd be lucky to have her. Let me tell you something, just as a Keke endorsement for whoever is trying to work with her. When I looked into working with her, I thought she was Emerald because she's so fun. I thought that that spark and that charisma, when I met her, it got flipped in my head because her ability to analyze script is one of the best I've ever met. I instantly found that out and I told you that when you came back and started talking to me about the script. So you have a very special actor. I feel like a lot of people might think that you're fun, but it's a different level. It's a different level going on here."

In Nope, following their father's shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair's efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk, and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West ... and from show business itself.

Stay tuned for details on Palmer's possible future with Marvel Studios. Nope is out now on Digital HD and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.

Would you like to see Palmer play Rogue? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!