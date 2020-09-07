Knots Landing Star Kevin Dobson Passes Away at 77

✖

Kevin Dobson, a prolific actor known for his work on Knots Landing and Kojak, has passed away at the age of 77. The news of his death was announced through a Facebook post from the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, of which Dobson previously served as a Chairman. Dobson reportedly passed away on Sunday as the result of a heart attack. Dobson was best known for playing Detective Bobby Crocker, the protege of the titular character on Kojak. He also starred as M. Patrick "Mack" MacKenzie on Knots Landing.

Dobson was born in Jackson Heights, New York on March 18th, 1943, and worked as a trainman, brakeman, and conductor on the Long Island Rail Road prior to becoming an actor. His first onscreen role was in the 1971 film Klute, followed by small appearances in The Mod Squad, Emergency!, and Cannon. Dobson signed a contract with Universal Studios in 1972, leading to his role in Kojak. He later starred as Detective Jack Shannon, a police officer and single father, on the short-lived CBS series Shannon.

In 1982, Dobson joined the fourth season of Knots Landing, a soap opera spinoff of Dallas. Dobson's Mack stayed on the show until its cancellation in 1993, and he returned for the Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac miniseries, and the 2005 Knots Landing reunion special. His later TV roles included F/X: The Series and The Bold and the Beautiful. He also was the fourth and final actor to play Mickey Horton on Days of Our Lives, before his character was written out of the show in October of 2008.

On the film side, Dobson appeared as Ensign Goerge Gay in the World War II movie Midway, alongside Henry Fonda and Charlton Heston. He also played Barbra Streisand's husband in 1981's All Night Long.

He also starred in the award-winning plays Art and If It Was Easy..., and played a role in a 2009 stage production of 12 Angry Men.

Dobson also served twice as the chairman of the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans, and earned the American Veterans Silver Helmet Peace Award and the American Legion Award for his work advocating for veterans. Dobson has been married to his wife, Susan, since 1968. The pair have three children together.

We send our condolences to Dobson's family, friends, and fans.