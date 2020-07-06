Kevin Hart's Die Hart Trailer Released

Quibi has released the official trailer (along with a redband version) of their new action-comedy series Die Hart, starring Kevin Hart. In the series, Hart plays a fictional version of himself eager to step into the spotlight and stop being a comedic sidekick in movies. In order to get what he wants though Hart will have to enroll in "the world’s greatest action star school" run by a lunactic named Ron Wilcox played by John Travolta. While there he'll have to face off against a "tough-minded rival student" (Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel) and survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences to achieve his dream. Check out the full trailer above and the redband below!

Die Hart will premiere exclusively on Quibi on Monday, July 20 with new chapters available every weekday through July 29. Joining Hart and Travolta in the film are Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional, Mission: Impossible) and Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Sin City). The series is created by Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick franchise) and directed by Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Quibi launched in April of this year with a few big differences between it and other streaming services. Namely its focus on short form series and films with shows primed for viewing on mobile devices and episodes running 10 minutes at most across all titles. The service, short for "Quick Bites" (a nod to its short programming), is available at $4.99 a month with ads or $7.99 per month without them.

Despite a robust collection of celebrities developing new original content (and revivals of classic shows) on Quibi, the service has failed to find a huge audience compared to the likes of other recent new services like Disney+ and HBO Max.

"I'm still quite optimistic this is gonna work," Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told a virtual version of SeriesFest, an annual TV festival. "When the country opens up… we are all going to be back on the go again. The difference is, is that we are going to be waiting on line for more things than ever before… We are going to be waiting like crazy, and I hope Quibi is there to keep you entertained."

While the services started as a mobile exclusive service, it was announced in May that Quibi would be adding the ability for subscribers with iPhones to cast to their TV's with Android users getting the same ability soon after.

