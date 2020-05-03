Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Frozen 2 Wins Favorite Animated Movie

✖

Frozen 2 ended up being a big winner at the Kids Choice Awards 2020 Celebrate Together. Kristen Bell accepted the Favorite Animated Movie award for the rest of the cast. But that wasn’t the only big win for the move across the course of the night. Josh Gad also won Favorite Male Voice in an animated movie as well. So fans of the mega-popular Disney feature have a ton to celebrate. This year, there was some stiff competition in both categories. Frozen 2’s cast and crew have a lot to be proud of when competing against so many heavyweights.

For Favorite Animated Movie, the other nominees were: The Angry Birds Movie 2, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, The Lion King, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Toy Story 4. Each and every one of those did some numbers at the box office. But, when it came time for Frozen’s sequel to hit the theater last Thanksgiving, many people expected it to be one of the biggest earners of the year.

that sliming was amazing @itsjojosiwa 😂 you know we have more #KCA2020 slimes coming up!! pic.twitter.com/u5yZP3TJIQ — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Over on Gad’s side of things, there was some real star power to contend with as well. He faced Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt for his turn as Emmet Brickowski in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Also in the fray was funnyman Kevin Hart for playing Snowball in The Secret Life of Pets 2. An emotional favorite was waiting in the wings with Tom Hanks’ final appearance as Woody in Toy Story 4. Disney had two bites at the apple in this category, which clearly worked out.

Avengers: Endgame leads the field of nominees for this year’s strange edition of the show with 11 nominations. Taylor Swift is second in the pecking order with five noms of her own. In third, it’s a three-way tie between Frozen 2, Henry Danger, and Lil Nas X with four each. Frozen is in great shape with two wins already. The kids TV show category is packed with the aforementioned Henry Danger, A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, Bunk’d, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home. NBA Champion and Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James will be receiving the 2020 Generation Change Award for his efforts to enact real and lasting change through his Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

Do you think Frozen 2 can sweep tonight? Are you watching at home? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.