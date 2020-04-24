Nickelodeon Reschedules Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Remotely With Dwayne Johnson and Avengers: Endgame Cast

✖

Nickelodeon is rescheduling the 2020 Kids Choice Award for a remote broadcast with Dwayne Johnson and the Avengers: Endgame cast. The network will now begin the festivities on May 2 at 8 pm ET/PT as reported by THR. Also as an added change, the title of the event will now be Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. Victoria Justice has been tabbed to host and viewers will hopefully be comforted by a familiar face on that front. With everything rolling digitally, all of the celebrities that were going to show up, will now have to call in remotely. That star-studded list now includes Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf.

Avengers: Endgame leads the field of nominees for the kid-focused award show with 11 nominations. Taylor Swift is second on the ladder with five of her own. In third, it’s a three-way tie between Frozen 2, Henry Danger, and Lil Nas X with four each. The kids TV show category is stacked with the aforementioned Henry Danger, A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, Bunk’d, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home. NBA Champion and Space Jam 2 star LeBron James will be receiving the 2020 Generation Change Award for his efforts to enact real and lasting change through his Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

No Kid Hungry is going to be a focus for Nickelodeon at the event. The initiative supports a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. There is supposed to be a $1 million donation presented in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chance the Rapper was previously named as the host for the event, but everything surrounding the entertainment industry through that into flux. It’s been a weird year for Will Smith, who became the most nominated celebrity in the show’s history with a staggering 29 noms.

This is just the latest scheduled television event that is being impacted by the coronavirus, as multiple late-night shows have begun to broadcast from home with guests video calling in to perform interviews. Both the GLAAD Awards and the Paley Center's PaleyFest panels have also been postponed, and production was recently shut down on The CW's Riverdale after one of the show's cast and crew members came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus. The disease has also led to the closure of a litany of public events and conferences, including San Diego Comic-Con, SXSW, and E3. Multiple movies have also been delayed due to the virus, including Black Widow, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

