Adult Swim to Honor Jonathan Joss With Special King of the Hill Schedule

Adult Swim will be airing a special selection of episodes later this weekend to help honor the life of King of the Hill star Jonathan Joss following his death. News of the actor’s passing surprisingly came through this week as it was revealed that Joss was shot and killed in an alleged hate crime, and fans of the actor have been honoring his passing with all sorts of kind words and tributes in the time since. King of the Hill fans will most recognize him as the voice of John Redcorn, an indigenous character who served as a hilarious foil to Dale Gribble.

King of the Hill is one of the most popular adult animated series of all time, and is even making its comeback later this Summer with a brand new season of episodes on Hulu. Adult Swim will be honoring Joss’ memory with a special selection of King of the Hill episodes featuring John Redcorn in a pivotal role. As noted by @swimpedia on X, these episodes will be airing with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 8th beginning at 5:00PM ET and feature the selections “Nancy Boys,” “Vision Quest” and “Hair Today, Gone Today.” Adult Swim themselves also shared a tribute to the star on social media.

RIP Jonathan Joss pic.twitter.com/QxaVQA43pm — adult swim (@adultswim) June 2, 2025

Adult Swim honors Jonathan Joss on Sunday, June 8th with three John Redcorn featured episodes of King of the Hill! pic.twitter.com/Osb8Vv7cdU — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 3, 2025

Why These Are Great John Redcorn Episodes

These are some great King of the Hill episodes for John Redcorn fans too. Season 4’s “Nancy Boys” is the first real time in the series that Nancy directly addresses her affair with John Redcorn and what it’s doing to her marriage with Dale. She starts to spend more time with Dale, and hilariously Dale starts spending more time with John in the process. Not only do Dale and John bond over their distrust of the United States government, but John eventually makes headway towards getting his people’s land back as the episode comes to an end.

Season 7’s “Vision Quest” is probably the most well known episode, however. When John tries to get his Joseph to have a vision quest as part of his growing up, Dale ends up having one by accident. It’s here that Dale misinterprets his vision that he’s actually of native blood, and steers Joseph down a bad path. But thankfully, John and Hank end up interfering before Joseph goes too far. As for the final episode, Season 11’s “Hair Today, Gone Today” it’s the final episode where Nancy officially stops yearning for John and leaves her past behind. It’s an important moment for the original show, and likely will play into the events of the new season.

When Does King of the Hill Come Back?

King of the Hill is coming back for Season 14 of the animated series with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th. Joss is one of the many stars who had returned to their respective roles, but it’s yet to be revealed what kind of role John Redcorn will play in the coming episodes. It’s been years since the events of the original show, so he might have found even more success as a children’s entertainment mogul as seen with the Season 9 episode, “Redcorn Gambles with His Future” and future appearances.

As for potential future appearances of the character, King of the Hill has yet to announce what its plans are for John Redcorn as of the time of this publication. The character could potentially be retired, or could be recast. The series had recast the character in the past as Joss initially joined the series in its second season following Victor Aaron’s passing, and has other mainstay characters like Dale Gribble have been recast for the new revival series.

