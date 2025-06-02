King of the Hill & Parks and Recreation Star Jonathan Joss Dies at 59

Jonathan Joss, King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation star, has died at the age of 59. According to a new report from TMZ, the actor has died after being shot by a neighbor following an argument between the two of them. The report states that according to the San Antonio Police Department and eyewitness accounts, Joss got into a “heated argument” with his neighbor that led to a confrontation that ended with the suspect shooting the star before fleeing in a vehicle. Paramedics raced to the scene, but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead on the scene, and the San Antonio police have since taken the suspect into custody.

Jonathan Joss will be fondly remembered by fans for his work with King of the Hill as the voice of John Redcorn in the animated series. The character often provided some very unique humor as while he was at the center of a major affair with Nancy Hicks Gribble, Redcorn had plenty of his own quirks that made him stand out as a unique (and often times very openly emotional) character. As confirmed during the ATX TV Festival panel this past weekend, King of the Hill series creator Mike Judge confirmed that Joss returns as Redcorn in the new revival series coming this Summer so fans will hear his performances once more.

20th Television Animation

Joss can be heard as John Redcorn from Season 2 on of the original King of the Hill series, following his replacement of Victor Aaron from the first season. That’s not the only notable role he’s plated throughout the years, however. He’s had some standout work in films such as The Forever Purge, The Magnificent Seven, and True Grit, but also carries into television work such as Parks and Recreation. This is likely his second most well known appearance as he popped up as Chief Ken Hotate, an indigenous person who was trying to make up for Pawnee’s terrible past.

Joss was born in San Antonio, TX in 1965, and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University. He was a talent that left a distinct mark on television and greater pop culture for indigenous representation, and opened the doors to all sorts of talents to pop up in the years to come. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jonathan Joss’ family, friends, and loved ones at this time.

HT – TMZ