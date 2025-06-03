King of The Hill Revival Introduces Hank Hill’s Replacement

On August 4th, Hulu will bring viewers back into the city of Arlen, Texas for the King of the Hill’s revival. However, for this fourteenth season, things are going to be a little different for Hank, Peggy, and Bobby. Taking place years after the original series finale, the Hill clan is returning to Arlen after being away from the city for quite some time. With everyone just a little bit older than the original television show, it appears as though there was someone else living in Hank’s house during that time skip and was able to become fast friends with Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer during that time.

During the time when the Hill family was in Saudi Arabia, a new figure emerged as seen in the intro. Thanks to the recently released opening, it appears as though the mystery man has been a part of Arlen for potentially years but it doesn’t seem as if he sticks around. During the intro, which you can watch below, the man becomes friends with Boomhauer, Dale, and Bill, though the three are eventually whisked off for various reasons. Bill seemingly gets COVID, Boomhauer meets a new lady friend who whisks him away, and Dale seemingly has a run for mayor of Arlen. As of the writing of this article, there isn’t much news regarding the mystery man but there are hints according to creators.

Hank’s Time Away

Show co-creator Greg Daniels dove into Hank’s time away from Arlene in a recent interview with Variety, stating that things have changed quite a bit in the Hills’ time away, “We liked the idea that he had been gone for a while, and the most Mayberry kind of freezer that you could put the family in was an Aramco base, which is like an idealized kind of white-picket-fence America. They had gone to Saudi Arabia and they were just coming back and had missed out on a lot of recent, uh, cultural changes.”

New showrunner Saladin K. Patterson discussed how the revival would take a more ‘timeless’ approach to its stories as it continues focusing on the alley, “I think focusing on small, relatable things was the way that we were able to steer clear of things that were gonna feel like gratuitous satire, on-the-nose, or just ineffective. You know, Oh, I see what they’re doing here. That’s a conservative point of view, that’s a liberal point of view. It’s kind of easy and simple, right?”

The upcoming revival will be ten episodes but cast members have stated in the past that there is most likely a second season coming for the King of The Hill return. With all the characters having aged up several years, there are sure to be a lot of interested viewers tuning in to see how things have changed in Arlen.

