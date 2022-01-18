King of the Hill Revival Announced By Series Creators

King of the Hill is the latest series to be getting a revival. Both Greg Daniels and Mike Judge have decided to form a new animation company called Bandera Entertainment has a bunch of series in development right now. But, none of them are bigger than King of the Hill. One of the earliest members of the now iconic FOX Animation block, Judge and Daniels led fans through years of weekly stories with the Hill family. Of course, adult swim’s programming block also ended up helping the show reach an entirely new generation of viewers. That continued life in syndication is a huge reason why we’re here now.

In some comments to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels said that they wanted in on the animation renaissance going on right now.

“We were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form,” Daniels explained. “We’re in a golden age for content, right? That’s animation, too. That was one of the things we were talking about in founding the company: “Let’s push animation into all these different genres.”

“Mostly what Bandera is doing is trying to get us in more of a supervisory goal; that’s what we’ve been really concentrating on: using our taste and the people we’ve worked with and trying to help other people achieve their visions that we think are cool,” Daniels mentioned before Judge chimed-in, “There’s one show that I might be a co-creator of but the rest, it’s mentoring other people and getting people together and being a studio in that regard.”

“I’m running some shows that I created and that’s very much a full, intense thing,” Daniels added. “Then I love that over here, I’m getting to do stuff and having different experiences, different ideas, working with different people, but it’s more reactive and it isn’t quite as like pulling out pieces of your yourself. It’s more like, ‘Oh, cool, I have stuff to say about this.’ And yet the end of the day, Dustin and [Bandera director of development] Jacey Naccarella are going to be staying up, getting it accomplished after we’ve kind of wound them up.”

