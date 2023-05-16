Kitchen Nightmares Reboot on the Way From Gordon Ramsay

After nearly 10 years off the air, Kitchen Nightmares is returning. Last airing in 2014, the reality program features Gordon Ramsay visiting failing restaurants in an attempt to give the businesses a new lease on life. Now, the celebrity chef is returning to the format on Fox, a network that's heavily invested in the chef's television projects.

Studio Ramsay is producing the latest iteration of the series, part of Ramsay's Studio Ramsay Global. The show is just the latest to air on Fox from Ramsay, whose other projects on the network include Next Level Chef, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and MasterChef Jr. It has yet to be seen when the series will return with new episodes.

Why was Kitchen Nightmares cancelled?

First launching in 2007, Kitchen Nightmares aired 92 episodes over the span of seven years before wrapping up in 2014. Only the show wasn't cancelled because of ratings or poor reception but instead, Ramsay himself pulled the plug on the series because of the frustrations involved with one of the restaurants he featured on the series.

"I canceled my own show on Fox, Kitchen Nightmares," Ramsay said in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn't trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant," he added. "Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me shit for telling him the truth and I thought, 'I'm done.'"

After cancelling Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay rested for a bit. After Fox executives started pushing the chef for a similar show, he came up with the idea of 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

"I got a phone call [from Fox] and the call went like this: 'You know Gordon, before you take your own show down, don't you think we should talk about that together, as your partners? We don't mind you resting it, but we'd like to come back with something stronger,'" he said. "I rested it for three years and came back with 24 Hours to Hell and Back. So I'm my own tough taskmaster and I put myself through the mill equally as I do with any particular restaurant, or challenge or competition."

Most of Kitchen Nightmares is now streaming on Hulu.