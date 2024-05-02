The Boys Are Ready to Riot in New Season 4 Posters

The highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boys has already completed production, and it's debuting on Prime Video next month. Recently, fans have gotten a glimpse at some fun posters, and a new set just dropped online. The streamer released two posters today showcasing Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Anthony Starr). If you're a fan of the show, you definitely want to get your eyes on these extremely chaotic posters...

"More chaos coming, and it ain't controlled. The Boys Season 4 arrives June 13," Prime Video captioned the post. You can check out the posters below:

More chaos coming, and it ain’t controlled. The Boys Season 4 arrives June 13. pic.twitter.com/ighOy4tv2W — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 2, 2024

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," The Boys creator Eric Kripke recently told Variety about the events of The Boys Season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," Kripke said of The Boys characters' Gen V cameos. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn't be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn't even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V. The value of having the [two shows' writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, 'Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he's really hot on the tail of the virus?' It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what's coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele's team."

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Amazon's Prime Video on June 13th.