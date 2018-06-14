‘Krypton’, ‘Deadly Class’, and ‘Nightflyers’ Confirmed for San Diego Comic-Con

While George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones will not have a presence at Comic-Con International in San Diego this year, his forthcoming SYFY adaptation Nightflyers is one of a trio of shows the network is promising to bring to the granddaddy of all fan conventions.

Nightflyers will join the Image Comics adaptation Deadly Class as Comic-Con rookies, while Krypton will head to the show to celebrate its second season, just months after being renewed.

Wynonna Earp is likely to return to Comic-Con as well, although Deadline — which reported the other three SYFY panels — has not heard a final word on that series, which debuts its third season on the Friday of Comic-Con.

Rick Remender, who wrote the Deadly Class comic, tweeted out a photo of one of San Diego’s mass transit trains painted up to celebrate the series.

You can read the official synopses for Deadly Class and Nightflyers below:

“Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, DEADLY CLASS follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel, DEADLY CLASS is a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. “



DEADLY CLASS stars Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”), Benjamin Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Lana Condor (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Alita: Battle Angel”), Maria Gabriela de Faria (“Yo Soy Franky,” “Sitiados”), Luke Tennie (“Shock and Awe”), Liam James (“The Way Way Back,” “The Killing”) and Michel Duval (“Señora Acero,” “Queen of the South”).



From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”) and Mike Larocca (“Spy”). Adam Targum (“Banshee”) from Chipmunk Hill also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline”), who also directed.

“In 2093, in hopes of making contact with a mysterious alien life at the edge of our solar system, a group of maverick scientists and a powerful telepath embark on an expedition aboard The Nightflyer. As they race towards first contact, terrifying and violent events begin to occur, causing the once tight-knit crew to mistrust each other. It’s not long before their main mission becomes survival.”



Eoin Macken (“The Night Shift”) is set to star as Karl D’Branin alongside Sam Strike (“EastEnders”) as Thale, Maya Eshet (“Teen Wolf”) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (“Fargo”) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (“The Last Ship”) as Melantha Jhirl, Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire”) as Agatha, David Ajala (“Fast & Furious 6”) as Roy Eris and Brían F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) as Auggie.



NIGHTFLYERS is based on the novella by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions and co-produced by Netflix. Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation for television and is the showrunner and executive producer. Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill and Andrew McCarthy serve as executive producers. Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman from Hypnotic; Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; and Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions also serve as executive producers.