Kung Fu Panda Returns in The Paws of Destiny Season 2 Clip

The legacy of the Kung Fu Panda continues on this summer, with the release of new episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny on Amazon Prime Video. The spinoff series that continues the story of Po and his friends first arrived on Amazon last year, and now the second season is on the way, launching in just a few days. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long to see what adventure awaits. We’ve got the first clip from Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny available to watch now!

This clip, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Kids, sees Po dealing with the kind of family drama that can only come from living amongst an entire village of pandas. Well, and one goose. You can watch the full clip in the video above!

13 brand new episodes of Paws of Destiny will be available to stream on July 5th.

Set after the events of 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3, The Paws of Destiny follows the adventures of four energetic panda kids: Nu Hai, Bao, Jing, and Fan Tong. When the friends stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, they have no idea they’re about to absorb the chi, or energy, of ancient kung fu warriors known as the Four Constellations. Now it’s up to them to save the world from an evil force — but first, Master Po must teach them how to use their newfound powers.

Mick Wingert (Avengers Assemble, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween) stars in the series as Po, reprising his role from the Legends of Awesomeness TV series. Of course, Po was first brought to life in the big screen Kung Fu Panda trilogy by Jack Black. Chrissy Metz, Haley Tju, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Gunnar Sizemore, and Makana Say also star in the series.

