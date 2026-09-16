Lanterns: Blink-And-You-Miss-It Detail In Episode 5 Just Made a Shocking Fan Theory a Lot More Likely

Lanterns Episode 5 seemed to close the door on the first part of the seasonal storyline, as Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) moved to stop the Manhunter, Zoe Macon (Poorna Jagannathan), who had embedded herself in the town of Rushville. Zoe didn’t go quietly: she sacrificed her devoted flock of townspeople to battle Hal and the alien terrorist Antaan (Paul Ben-Victor) before John took her out. However, a lot of fans don’t believe what their eyes were seeing, and now it turns out they may have also missed another trick pulled off right in front of our eyes.

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In the midst of the battle against the Manhunter, Hal Jordan and John Stewart see their respective tensions boil over into an all-out brawl, which nearly got them both killed. But did that fight go down exactly as we saw it? We’re not so sure…

Did John Stewart Actually Fight the Halogram?

DC Studios – HBO

After John and Hal have their fight, Hal is left beaten up badly on the ground. Zoe approaches Hal to finish him off, only for both of them to realize that John has set a trap for Zoe, using Hal as bait. John snipes Zoe and then takes her heart as a trophy for the Guardians, and Hal’s Power Ring and battery as a trophy for himself. Last we saw Hal, he was still lying in the rubble of the motel, and some viewers are now speculating that it wasn’t Hal lying there at all

Lanterns Episode 1 introduced us to the “Halogram,” an AI backup for Jordan’s consciousness that is stored in the ring and is supposed to be routinely updated. In Episode 5, Hal performs the curious act of chipping off a small piece of his ring’s emerald to manifest Halogram and use him as a tactical and recon assistant in the battle. But, according to a potential massive spoiler that HBO Max let slip through the cracks, the fan theory that Halogram took the beating from John Stewart is now heating up in a major way.

DC Studios – HBO

After John Stewart beats Hal Jordan down and takes his ring and battery, Hal admonishes him for being naive that the Guardians won’t one day replace him too (John), just like they did the Manhunters and Hal. What’s highly curious is that the Spanish-language version of Lanterns Episode 5’s subtitles list Hal’s monologue to John as being spoken by “Clone de Hal,” or “Hal’s Clone.” It seems to be a screw-up by the production department, and one that could prove to be one of the only big spoilers Lanterns has leaked early.

This lends big credit to the rumor that Hal faked John and Zoe out during the fight and was pursuing some other mission objective that’s yet to be seen. It’s the kind of shrewd tactic that Hal Jordan has demonstrated since Episode 1 (manifesting counterfeit money to play a jukebox repeatedly in a bar), and may also explain why he doesn’t ever update Halogram, preferring to use the AI’s dumbed-down version as his own personal tool. And if poor Halogram takes a few hard hits? So be it…

This Theory Could Be The Key to Lanterns‘ Biggest Mystery

HBO – DC Studios

If it gets confirmed that it was Halogram (or some other kind of copy) that John battled in the motel, it’s not just a big twist for Episode 5, but for the entire show. Knowing that it’s even possible for Hal Jordan to pull off such deception makes us immediately look back at the premiere episode’s cliffhanger ending in a whole different way.

Suddenly, Hal Jordan’s “death” doesn’t look so tragic and permanent anymore. In fact, it feels like the biggest tragedy in the show may end up being the way poor Halogram gets treated.

Lanterns airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max.