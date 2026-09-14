Lanterns Delivers Stunning Cliffhanger In Its Most Explosive Episode And Answers Two Huge Questions

Every week, Lanterns delivers a shocking new chapter in this side of the DCU, not only making its central mystery really engaging for audiences, but also giving fans moments with Hal Jordan and John Stewart that they’ve waited years for. In true water cooler TV fashion, the series has built on itself in exciting and unique ways week-to-week, making it appointment viewing for hardcore DC fans and newcomers alike. To that end, this week’s episode is not only the most explosive one yet (literally) but one that answers a slew of questions. Spoilers for Lanterns Episode 5 will follow.

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Last week’s episode of Lanterns seemed to make it clear that the identity of the Manhunter wasn’t Will Macon, but rather his wife, Zoe. That said, the last time we saw her, it was blowing up from a space laser, which left just a little bit of doubt for some viewers. The opening scene of this week’s episode, however, makes it clear that, yeah, Zoe is the Manhunter, as we see her helping Kelly Macdonald’s Kerry Kane fend off some Gotham City gangsters, putting her in her debt. That was just one question answered this week, as the other deals with where the Green Lantern power ring ends up…

Lanterns Confirms the Manhunter’s Identity, And What Happened in Rushville

After that opening scene, things are incredibly tense in Rushville for a few reasons. First, John Stewart is left trapped in the rental guy, which catches fire and explodes (all while Zoe watches). In an attempt to preserve herself even more, though, Zoe saves John by using some of her magic Manhunter technology in the vacant hospital to totally rebuild his body.

It’s one of the more clever twists in the entire series, as fans already know that John is alive and kicking in 2026, but showing the character seemingly blow up just speaks to the level of investment that fans have in the show that they could make it work literally one episode after they pulled the same trick with another character.

Things are all gas, no brakes from there, as Hal Jordan’s attempt to secure the Manhunter (a plan that has no altruism and is all about proving to the Guardians he doesn’t need replacing) means tricking Antonn and his alien hit squad into attacking Macon’s compound, all while more lasers rain down on the sky from above. Rushville is in taters, and the action makes it clear why some of it was in ruins in 2026.

Even more surprising than John Stewart blowing up and living, though, is the twist that Hal Jordan has to sneak back to his hotel room to recharge the ring, only for Stewart to get the drop on him and steal it for himself. The twists build on each other too, as one of the space lasers blows up the hotel and gives Zoe (again, the Manhunter!) the chance to kill the Green Lanterns, only John has gotten the drop on her and planned this whole thing out, delivering a shot to the head and putting the Manhunter down.

Lanterns Sets the Stage for Guy Gardner Taking the Ring

All of that may have put a button on the big Manhunter mystery in Lanterns, but the final season just made things even more interesting with another lingering DCU question. Even before Lanterns premiered, there’s been confusion surrounding how both Hal Jordan and John Stewart could be around and kicking when last summer’s Superman already established that Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner was Green Lantern.

Now, DC canon has never been shy about having more than one Lantern from Earth at any given time (comics sometimes have upwards of six at once), but Lanterns has seemed to make it clear that one at a time is the new normal. To that end, the final scene of the episode at least begins to answer the question. Despite a lifetime of being trained for this moment, John Stewart delivers the biggest twist of the show by handing over the Green Lantern power ring and the lantern itself and refusing their call to take on the mantle.

The reasons he does this have been baked into every episode thus far, but at the end of the day, it comes down to trust. John makes it clear in the episode that he can’t actually trust the Guardians, on top of the fact that they’re just the latest person in a long line of people who fit that bill, but it goes deeper than that. Stewart saw firsthand what the allure of the ring’s power did to Hal Jordan: he “betrayed everything, his code, the oath, even himself” to keep it. As John laments that he believes Hal “probably doesn’t even remember why he wanted the damn thing,” he admits that he doesn’t either, leaving the ring on the table and walking away.

Now, ironically, refusing the ring is exactly the level of willpower that makes Stewart even more worth carrying it, but most importantly, it clearly sets the stage for Fillion’s Guy Gardner. As fans know, much of what’s happened in the series thus far has been in 2016, nine years prior to the events of the Superman movie, and now the series has at least somewhat answered the question of how he became Green Lantern when Hal and John fully exist.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that the final shot of the episode is of the ring itself, nestled on a table in a bar, and the shot allows a great look at all its details. What’s interesting about this, though, is how different it is from the ring that Fillion’s Gardner has worn in all of his appearances thus far.

Only three episodes of Lanterns remain on HBO.