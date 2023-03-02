Last Man on Earth Star Addresses Likelihood of a Season 5

The Will Forte-starring sitcom The Last Man on Earth ran for four seasons before it was ultimately cancelled, and while it featured a number of hilarious people both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, it never quite earned the ratings necessary at Fox to keep the concept running. In the years since the series came to an end, star Cleopatra Coleman confirmed that the cast and crew still keep in touch with one another on a regular basis, and while they would seemingly be interested in more episodes, they are also glad that it went out on a high note.

"I get messaged every day about that. People getting to the end and being like, 'What? WHAT?!'" Coleman revealed to Collider. "It's something that's been discussed, but never in an official capacity. We all still have a group text, we're all still in touch, we all still do the happy birthday and dinners every now and then. We love each other dearly. It's a great group of people, and we just had such a good time. It was like a dream for four years."

She likened the series to the ending of Seinfeld, noting, "No one wanted it to end, but he wanted to end it on a good note. I mean, our wasn't exactly quite planned that way, but I think, in a way, makes it iconic."

In the series, a deadly virus has wiped out most of the global population, leaving Phil Miller (Forte) alone to explore the country for survivors. He ultimately meets Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal), leaving them to feel tasked with repopulating the Earth, despite initially being endlessly annoyed with one another. Over the course of four seasons, the series starred January Jones, Jason Sudeikis, Mel Rodriguez, Kristen Wiig, Chris Elliott, and Fred Armisen.

Star Forte similarly expressed that, while he was open to the idea of another season, it seemed unlikely.

"That was such a fun experience. It was another group of people who mean so much to me and are like a little family," Forte confirmed with ComicBook.com back in 2021. "And, actually, a lot of the crew from Last Man on Earth got to work on MacGruber. So it's just this really awesome collection of people. Yeah, I never say never... Excuse me, 'Never, ever say never, ever.'"

He added, "I think that would be really fun. I doubt we would ever get the chance to do that, but I would certainly ... You never know."

Stay tuned for updates on a possible The Last Man on Earth revival.

Would you like to see the series make a return? Let us know in the comments!