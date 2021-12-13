Will Forte Weighs in on The Last Man on Earth Revival

Despite coming from the minds of Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth failed to be renewed after Season 4, denying audiences an official conclusion to the narrative. With Forte having the opportunity to return to the world of MacGruber, a film that was a disappointment when it first hit theaters, fans have wondered if we could get a conclusion to Last Man on Earth at some point, and while Forte thinks it’s doubtful we could get more of that series, he expressed how much fun he had on the series and that he’d be happy to return to that world. The MacGruber TV series debuts on Peacock on December 16th.

“That was such a fun experience. It was another group of people who mean so much to me and are like a little family,” Forte confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked about the series’ potential return. “And, actually, a lot of the crew from Last Man on Earth got to work on MacGruber. So it’s just this really awesome collection of people. Yeah, I never say never… Excuse me, ‘Never, ever say never, ever.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I think that would be really fun. I doubt we would ever get the chance to do that, but I would certainly … You never know.”

In the series, a deadly virus has wiped out most of the global population, leaving Phil Miller (Forte) alone to explore the country for survivors. He ultimately meets Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal), leaving them to feel tasked with repopulating the Earth, despite initially being endlessly annoyed with one another. Over the course of four seasons, the series starred January Jones, Jason Sudeikis, Cleopatra Coleman, Mel Rodriguez, Kristen Wiig, Chris Elliott, and Fred Armisen.

Potentially complicating any Last Man on Earth revival is that the series was produced by 20th Century Fox, which has since been acquired by The Walt Disney Company.

In the new MacGruber series, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past-Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16th. Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The Last Man on Earth.

Would you like to see more of the series? Let us know in the comments below!