MacGruber Stars Say “Never Ever Say Never Ever” to More Adventures After Peacock Series

While it might not have been a major financial or critical hit when it landed in theaters, the Will Forte-starring MacGruber film has grown a passionate cult following over the years, allowing him to reprise the concept for an all-new series on Peacock. Bringing back a majority of the original film’s cast, including Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, the upcoming series could be seen as a culmination of realizing the full potential of the character, though the stars themselves admit that they can’t rule out more MacGruber after this first season. MacGruber debuts on Peacock on December 16th.

“As we say in the movie and in the series, ‘Never ever say never ever.’ Who knows when the end will be for this,” Forte confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked about exploring more of the character. “If this is it, it feels … It’s awesome to have gotten … Unfair, yeah. It was very special making this thing, because it was, I don’t want to say validation. It’s tough to go through what we went through with the movie, where you’re so proud of this thing, and then it just absolutely sh-ts the bed.”

Wiig interjected, “I did not sh-t … I mean, over time, people found it and fell in love with it. But yes, in the beginning, we were told, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Forte continued, “No, exactly. But it’s tough, that messes with your head a little bit. You have to go, ‘Oh, how do I feel about this? Did we … is there anything we could have done?’ And then we just, we pretty early on just said, ‘You know what? We made the movie we wanted to make. We’re proud of it. We’re going to stand by it.’ And then somehow found ourselves, years later, in a position to get this team of wonderful people back together. And, it’s just awesome. We’re very lucky to be in this position.”

In the new series, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past-Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Much like Forte’s passion for the character made him excited to revisit the concept, Wiig noted how quickly she was able to tap back into her character for this revival.

“Vicki was very easy to go back into. I feel like I have a little bit of Vicki in me somewhere,” the actor admitted. “Also, they wrote such an amazing script, all of the scripts. Getting to play with Will is, like, one of my favorite things to do. And like I said, Vicki hasn’t really changed much, looks-wise, and she’s one of my favorite characters to play.”

