Peter Dinklage to Star in ‘Last Sons of America’ Movie for Netflix

In the Golden Age of Television, it’s safe to say adaptable comic book titles are a hot commodity. The latest comic book to receive a live-action adaptation is BOOM! Studios’ Last Sons of America from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Matthew Dow Smith.

According to a new report from Deadline, Netflix has ordered a feature-length adaptation of Last Sons of America starring Game of Thrones alumnus Peter Dinklage in a lead role. Filmmaker Josh Mond (James White) has been tapped to write and direct.

The Batman director Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are set to produce under their 6th & Idaho production banner alongside Dinklage and David Ginsberg (Estuary Films), and Ross Riche and Stephen Christy from BOOM! 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn and BOOM!’s Adam Yoelin will receive executive producer credits.

Last Sons of America is a post-apocalyptic tale in a near-future world where biological warfare has left it impossible for humans to procreate. Because of that, children have become a valuable commodity for families looking for kids around the globe. The story features brothers Jackie and Julian as they serve as adoption agents in Colombia. Dinklage is set to play Julian as the report says casting for other roles is now underway.

The four-issue mini-series was first published by BOOM! in 2017 from Johnson, Smith, and colorist Doug Garbark.

The latest comic adaptation for Netflix comes on the heels of reports saying the streaming giant was reportedly investing upwards of $15 billion in original content this year.

“We believe [Netflix] could, if it chose, ramp margins more quickly by limiting growth in its substantial investment in global marketing and production, but it is (wisely) playing the long game,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne. The analyst reiterated an “overweight” rating on Netflix shares and set a $450 per share price target.”

